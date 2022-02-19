Video
Leuza Akhter Kristy’s method to counter pandemic

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Women\'s Own Report

Leuza Akhter Kristy, lives in Dhaka city with her husband and her child. She and her husband were doing job in reputed companies but after her child's birth and her husband lost his job due to pandemic it became hard for them to run their family. Leuza had a car and she used to drive it before. When the pandemic hit the country hard, she decided to sell her car but then again realized this will not help her in long run so she thought of taking Uber as her source of income as she knew driving. Without any further delay she registered and started driving Uber. It's been already 3 years she is driving in this platform and inspiring thousands of other women to come and join Uber and take it as profession. People riding her car feels safer than male drivers even the male riders said the same to her.


