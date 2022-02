A Rainy Winter Evening



A long day of work ends with the drive home.

Dark clouds loom over the sky, a damp breeze blows, and

An eerie scene unfolds in the winter as heavy rain wets the town.



I breathe in the fresh air and

I watch the water cascade down the streetlights.

My mind drifts to the sight of my dearest's indulgent smile,

And we enjoy being in nature together.





(Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American Poet)







