Haiku - 1

The pillow is wet...

And still there are dark clouds...

Eyes will rain more!



Haiku - 2

Twinkling in the sun...

There's a diamond in your eye...

I go near: nay, tears!



Haiku - 3

How naughty wind-

She's trying hard at her shawl...

Blush on her cheeks!



Haiku - 4

On a hot summer day...

He switched off the ceiling fan...

To play the last game!





The poet is Assistant Professor, Department of English, Pundra University of Science & Technology, Bogura