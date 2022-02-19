Mithu’s views on Literary Translation



Golam Yusuf

A bridge is a must to unite the ways of others' emotions and languages. A word Diplomat could make this bridge, and translator of literary work is that Diplomat. Besides, regular publications of our literary works, the works of countries if South Aisa, Europe, Middle East are expanded in Bangladesh. Our today's word Diplomat is young writer is Moheul Islam Mithu. At this time, the writer already translated 20 books of foreign writers and also translated four others graphics novels. Many other young writers are also engaged in this Translated works like him.

Mithu's translated books include: The Fellowship of the Ring by British writer J. R. R. Tolkien, Legion by American author Brandon Sanderson, The Ice Dragon by George R. R. Martin, The Ivory Child is a novel by H. Rider Haggard, The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan, The Clashing Rocks by Ian Serraillier My Brief History by Stephen Hawking, Hard Choices by Hillary Rodham Clinton, The Road Ahead by Bill Clinton and A Game of Thrones by the American author George R. R. Martin. Publications Ankur, Sabojpata, Chardik, Onnadara, Oishworjo; Sheiboi and Boitoi apps have published those foreign books in Bengali language for our readers.

The young writer also writes short stories, science fiction, novella and poem in addition to this Translated works. In a tte--tte with the The Daily Observer, Mithu gives some glimpses of ideas, experiences, plan and feelings on the Translated works. The interview is taken by Golam Yusuf

DO: Of the two which would you give emphasize most, Translation work or your own writings?

Mithu: I enjoy both my writing and Translation work. The fact is that both of this work as a whole creative work. But, in case of variety there are some differences between the two. In your own writing a writer is totally free; he/she can shape the work in what way he/she desires but in Translation there few challenges. A writer has to translate a work of another language for the native people keeping the standard of the original writer. The Translator needs to be good at on that language, should be able to read the psychology of that writer and need to have the quality of feeling a like emotion of that writer. A translator through his/her works walks the alleys of multidimensional emotions of foreign writers. He works as a bridge in between the readers and writers.



Moheul Islam Mithu

Mithu: Which I can remember and say clearly is I am a reader basically; still I like to read more and more. After jumping on lines, sometimes I desire I could, should write something! I feel I have many things to say but I can't say but write. Finally, I decided to give priority to writing, and continuing. My father is the first reader of my every writing, he scrutinize the writings as an exact reader which a source of inspiration from the very beginning of writing.

In 2006, I brought a magazine in classroom at a school in Pabna and tell my school friends that "See, they have published my science fiction. Here is my name!" This is the beginning which enthralled me to write and whisper on my ears that "You can write!" The writing of mine in "Science World" magazine inspires not only but more four to five friends also and they start writing.

DO: How you engage yourself in Translation work?

Mithu: I made a habit to make diary of everything and used to show this to my father. He appreciated my small styles of works which banked a longer impact on writing to continue. In 2012, I start to write in blogs which gain popularity at that time and I followed and read the translation works Bappi Hasan. When in his blog he translates The Tell-Tale Heart by American writer Edgar Allan Poe, I got inspired and thought that I also can translate story. As a new one, no one gave any attention to my writing and one day I translate one of Edgar Allan Poe's stories and post it on blog. I don't know why, is it for inspiration or for the good translation, Bappy bhi praised me for my work. That boosts my confidence to continue this also.

Of the books, I favour to read the books of 'Seba Prokashoni' and one day I decided to translate few pages from "The Ivory Child" and went to their office with the work. Publisher Qazi Shahnur Husain encouraged me at that time and asked me to submit the complete work after typing in computer, a memorable to count for me. I formally started my Translation work from 'Ankur Prokashoni'. When I showed them my translations from the Percy Jackson series they agreed to publish, and till then I am continuing to do this work of Translation.

DO: Of native and foreign languages, which should be given more importance in terms of Translation?

Mithu: Though in some cases a fact of cultural dominance become issue but I don't think like that. We need exchange of our feelings with others in an equal way. Both literary works are parallel on importance. We need to enrich our own literature in a way so that speakers of other languages can pick our works, translate and discuss our Bengali works. Through a Translation work we get scope to travel on other lands, mix ourselves with their feelings.

DO: Many writers are engaged in Translation. How you observe others like you?

Mithu: Many young writers of Bangladesh are now working in this section and doing jealous like activities! In other way, there is a competition to do the best is going among them (here this writer denies to tell names of specific writers.) This is not a work to count profit through translation but I think the main purpose is to read foreign literature, taking its taste and give the taste to readers through translation.



DO: How you measure the term accuracy on Translation works?

Mithu: It is very tough to get the accuracy. You can hope cent percent accuracy in all of your works as usual. There may be some lacking in Translation, because I cannot feel exact like a specific writer, because I do not carry the life which another carry. This is totally a unique matter for a person. It is a challenge- what you can say on Translation, the hardest one. There are differences in areas, language, habit, philosophy and many others.

DO: Does Translation work hamper a writer in his/her own writings?

Mithu: I never feel like that or think like so. Translation work is supplementary work of basic writings of a writer in many ways. We can gather style of other writers' works and new inventions in that arena. When I like a book most then I think it might be translated and my native readers would be benefited. I am writing novels, stories when it is time and don't find the work (translation) as burden.

DO: Is it time to have an institution on Translation? What do you think?

Mithu: Definitely, an institution will speed up the Translation works. In last 10 years this works have been expanded, readers are also increased. The production quality of foreign books is developed and a competition to publish standard books is going on. The publishers are giving emphasize on Editorial panel before make finalizing a book to be published, very positive sign. I find many new writers with unique ideas and capacities of writing and we need to take care of them. A Creative Writing Institution may fill this gap.

DO: Thank you, dear Writer.

Mithu: You are most welcome.



The interviewer is with the Daily Observer





