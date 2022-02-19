Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:02 AM
Govt hatching plots to erase Zia’s name: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

"Government has been hatching conspiracies to erase the name of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman from the history of the country," said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.  
He made the remarks at a function announcing the results of national and divisional level contests organized by the party's Golden Jubilee Celebration Competition Committee at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Friday.
Claiming that Ziaur Rahman proclaimed independence of the country, the BNP Secretary General said, "Ziaur Rahman formed a state integrating all the people of the country by presenting a new philosophy. But There is a conscious effort to erase the name of Ziaur Rahman who declared the independence of the country," he added.
Criticizing the activities of 1972 government, he said, "Within one year of ruling Ziaur Rahman made the country self-sufficient in food. In every sector of the country he bought positive change through his tremendous leadership."
Fakhrul said, "BNP is a party of freedom fighters, it is the responsibility of this party to present the correct history of independence."
On the golden jubilee of independence, BNP arranged essay completion on 12 topics including former president Ziaur Rahman.
Apart from giving prizes to the winners of the competition, Fakhrul said a publication compiling  these essays would be released soon.
Regarding the Election Commission Search Committee, he said, "It is an arrangement to deceive the people of the country. Because in the last elections they formed election commission to rob the votes of the people. Conspiracy is going on centring the upcoming national election conspiracy is still going on."
Fakhrul said, "According to the Awami League, a person has made the country independent, he has done all that is good for the country alone. In this way this government is distorting history of the country by using state apparatus."
"They have been doing the same thing for 15 years now what they did after independence. Today they are destroying democracy," said Fakrul.




