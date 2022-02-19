Video
In hijab row, BJP ‘looking for votes’ in Karnataka

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

NEW DELHI, Feb 18: A sequence of spiritual legal guidelines promoted by India's ruling Hindu nationalist celebration within the southern state of Karnataka, together with a ban on the carrying of hijabs, is elevating issues the divisive measures will stoke sectarian tensions extra prevalent within the nation's north.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Occasion (BJP) lately banned carrying the hijab in school rooms in Karnataka, the one certainly one of India's 5 southern states it guidelines. A proposal to make spiritual conversions largely unlawful is being thought-about by the native legislature.
The strikes have grow to be a difficulty of rivalry involving India's Muslim minority. Opposition events and plenty of political analysts accuse the BJP of fomenting tensions in Karnataka to consolidate its enchantment to majority Hindus, like they are saying it has elsewhere within the nation.
Modi's workplace didn't instantly reply to a request searching for remark. The BJP has denied that Karnataka's Feb 5 hijab ban, a current invoice aimed toward primarily stopping conversion of poor Hindus to Christianity and Islam, and a 2021 regulation prohibiting the slaughter of cows - thought-about sacred in Hinduism - had been designed to pander to the bulk neighborhood.
"The hijab controversy began as a really localised situation that would have been nipped in its bud", mentioned Sandeep Shastri, a political scientist who has taught in Karnataka.     -REUTERS


