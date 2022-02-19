Book Fair gets life back with visitors



Visitors at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair browse through the pages of books at a book stall in the city on Friday. photo : Observer

Amid the crowd, the visitors could hardly maintain physical distance.

Several stall owners said the number of visitors rose as it was a weekend and because of shortened period of the fair.

This year, Bangla Academy has organised the fair only for two weeks. However there is a possibility to extend the fair till March 17 if the Covid-19 situation improves.

"Every year, most of the book lovers start visiting the fair after at least one week. But this year, we see the visitors started coming to the fair in the beginning as the fair is set to end within two weeks", said Mizanur Rahman, publisher of Shova Prokashon.

He further added the sale rate has also increased on the fourth day.

"Both the visitors and sales have accelerated today compared to the previous three days," said a stall attendee of Prothoma Prokashon.

Echoing the same, a sale representative of Oyon Prokashon, said the fair seemed much livelier on Friday.

Emran Mahfuz, writer of 'Kayda Kore Beche Thako', was seen taking selfie and discussing contemporary writings with his readers and fans near Oitijya Prokashon. In this years' fair, his two books 'Kalantorer Ovijatri' and 'Baje Humayun' have been published from Oitijya Prokashon and Kingbodonti Prokashon respectively.

However, Emran Mahfuz is a little bit frustrated with the arrangement of this year's fair.

He said, "I see many pieces of bricks are still on the venue which can hurt the visitors specially children. Besides, the fair organising committee could hang an overall map of the fair describing the location of the book stalls in front of the entrances. It could help the visitors to find the stalls easily".

The writer said there is an aspect for hope as well, adding, "The range of the fair has been extended. Book lovers are coming to the fair, browsing and buying books spontaneously".

On Friday, a discussion was held titled "Antorjatik Boloye Ekushey February Udjapon" at the premises of Bangla Academy at 3:00pm.

On the fourth consecutive day of the fair, a total of 177 new titles were launched whereas the number was 41 on the third day.

The fair remains open from 2:00pm to 9:00pm on the weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11:00pm to 9:00pm.







