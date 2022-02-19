DU steps to avoid gatherings at Shaheed Minar

The Dhaka University (DU) 'Ekushey Celebration Central Coordinating Committee' has taken a number of measures to shun gatherings at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on the International Mother Language Day and Martyrs Day.

During the time of paying homage at the base of the Shaheed Minar, maximum 5 people from an organization or institution and only two individuals will be able to lay wreaths together.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said this at a press conference held in the Professor Abdul Motin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on Friday, adding, "Everyone must follow proper hygiene rules including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance."

In addition, all those who come to pay their respects are requested to keep the Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them.

The Vice-Chancellor further said to ensure physical distance, the road from Palashi intersection to Shaheed Minar will have arrangements to follow the rules.

In addition, volunteers at various entrances will conduct campaigns with loudspeakers to follow hygiene rules and maintain physical distance.

Of several roads leading to the Central Shaheed Minar, the road from the TSC intersection to the east side of Jagannath Hall and Dhaka Medical College on the west side of Shib Bari will be completely closed.

The road from the Vice Chancellor's residence gate to Fuller Road intersection and the road from Chankhar Pool to Doel Chattar (the road on the west side of Curzon Hall) will be completely closed to public.















