Rich nations emit 75pc more carbon dioxide than poor ones

The study, published in Nature Sustainability, highlights the global inequality in emissions between people in rich and poor countries.

It finds that the average carbon footprint of a person living in sub-Saharan Africa is 0.6 tonnes of carbon dioxide (tCO2) while the average US citizen produces 14.5tCO2 per year.

The authors find that the average carbon footprint in the top 1 percent of emitters was more than 75-times higher than that in the bottom 50 percent. "The inequality is just insane," the lead author of the study tells Carbon Brief. "If we want to reduce our carbon emissions, we really need to do something about the consumption patterns of the super-rich."

A scientist not involved in the research says, "We often hear that actions taken in Europe or the US are meaningless when compared to the industrial emissions of China or the effects of rapid population growth in Africa. This paper exposes the claims as willfully ignorant, at best".

Humans release tens of billions of tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere every year. However, the distribution of these emissions is unequal as they are disproportionately produced by people in wealthier countries who typically live more carbon-intensive lifestyles.

The new study uses what it calls 'outstandingly detailed' global expenditure data from the World Bank Consumption Dataset from 2014 to assess the carbon footprints of people in different countries.

Dr Klaus Hubacek is a professor of science, technology and society at the University of Groningen and an author on the study. He tells Carbon Brief what is included in consumption figures:

Driving the model with the consumption patterns calculates the carbon emissions not only directly through expenditure for heating and cooling but the embodied carbon emissions in the products they buy. So it's taking account of the entire global supply chains to calculate those carbon emissions. Dr Yuli Shan - a faculty research fellow in climate change economics at the University of Groningen - also an author of the study explains that using consumption data ensures that carbon emissions are linked to the countries that use goods and services, rather than the countries that produce them.

This is important, because 'poor countries emit large quantities of CO2 due to the behavior of people in developed countries', he said.














