Jamaat Secy Gen sent to jail

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar was sent to jail after a three-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Friday in a case filed over the attack on devotees in a Jumma day at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on

September 7 last year.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after Sub Inspector Abdul Malek of Paltan Police Station also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the Jamaat leader before the court after a three-day remand.

Police quizzed the jamaat Secretary Mia Golam Parwar about his role in the incident of Jumma prayer day at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The defense counsel Adv SM Kamaluddin prayed to the court to grant bail.

On Sept 7 last year , Khandaker Arifuzzaman, complainant of the case saw thousands of Jamaat-e-Islami, Chhatra Shibir, BNP and Hefazat-e-Islam activists led by Hefazat leader Moulana Mamunul Haque gathered for a rally, the case document said.

The activists were planning to foil events organised by the government to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the country's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to which the heads of foreign states were invited.

As per their plan, the activists gathered with local sharp weapons, guns and batons and attacked the plaintiffs and other devotees, injuring them severely.

They also blasted some cocktails, bombs and fired two or three rounds of bullets into the crowd. In addition, the mob torched two motorcycles and looted the nearby shops.

The defendants had previously met in secret to plan for the overthrow of the government and had plotted to spread rumours before they struck, the case alleges.











