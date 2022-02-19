

Condemned convict held after 17 years

The condemned convict was identified as Ashraf Hossain alias Kamal.

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin at a press conference at its media centre at Karwanbazar said after the killing, Kamal worked in several local newspapers in Dhaka's Ashulia area.

He was also elected as the Organizing Secretary of Ashulia Press Club.

Khandaker Al Moin said, "Kamal was sentenced to death in a murder case filed with Sonargaon Police Station in Narayanganj."

He has been absconding for 17 years to avoid arrest. During this time he has worked for several local newspapers in Ashulia and became a member of the Ashulia Press Club, he said.

According to charge-sheet in the case, on February 1 in 2005, Ashraf strangled his wife Sanjida Akhter in front of her son. In order to cover up the murder, the body was hanged from a ceiling fan of the house.

He then told others that his wife had committed suicide. An unnatural death case was filed after this incident.

As the incident was suspicious, the accused was arrested under Section 54. After 12 days, he secured bail from the court with the help of his father-in-law.

Shortly after receiving bail, he suddenly went into hiding. After that he never contacted with his children and relatives.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that Sanjida Akhter was strangled. Later, Sonargaon police filed a murder case in this regard.

A court sentenced Kamal to death after examining the records and hearing testimonies of witnesses.

According to RAB, Kamal started working at a cement company in Sonargaon in 2001. He got married in 2003 and started living in the company staff quarters.

After the murder, the convict started living in Ashulia under a pseudonym and got married for the second time there. Besides, he chose the profession of journalism as a disguise to avoid arrest.

According to Kamal, he worked at weekly Mahanagar Barta, the Daily Sangbad Pratikshan and Daily Somoier Bangla. At present, he is working as staff reporter of the Daily Swadesh Bichitra.

The condemned convict is a member of Ashulia Press Club and was elected as organizing secretary in 2013.















Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a condemned convict who strangled his wife 17 years ago from the city's Savar area on Thursday night.The condemned convict was identified as Ashraf Hossain alias Kamal.RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin at a press conference at its media centre at Karwanbazar said after the killing, Kamal worked in several local newspapers in Dhaka's Ashulia area.He was also elected as the Organizing Secretary of Ashulia Press Club.Khandaker Al Moin said, "Kamal was sentenced to death in a murder case filed with Sonargaon Police Station in Narayanganj."He has been absconding for 17 years to avoid arrest. During this time he has worked for several local newspapers in Ashulia and became a member of the Ashulia Press Club, he said.According to charge-sheet in the case, on February 1 in 2005, Ashraf strangled his wife Sanjida Akhter in front of her son. In order to cover up the murder, the body was hanged from a ceiling fan of the house.He then told others that his wife had committed suicide. An unnatural death case was filed after this incident.As the incident was suspicious, the accused was arrested under Section 54. After 12 days, he secured bail from the court with the help of his father-in-law.Shortly after receiving bail, he suddenly went into hiding. After that he never contacted with his children and relatives.Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that Sanjida Akhter was strangled. Later, Sonargaon police filed a murder case in this regard.A court sentenced Kamal to death after examining the records and hearing testimonies of witnesses.According to RAB, Kamal started working at a cement company in Sonargaon in 2001. He got married in 2003 and started living in the company staff quarters.After the murder, the convict started living in Ashulia under a pseudonym and got married for the second time there. Besides, he chose the profession of journalism as a disguise to avoid arrest.According to Kamal, he worked at weekly Mahanagar Barta, the Daily Sangbad Pratikshan and Daily Somoier Bangla. At present, he is working as staff reporter of the Daily Swadesh Bichitra.The condemned convict is a member of Ashulia Press Club and was elected as organizing secretary in 2013.