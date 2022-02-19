Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Condemned convict held after 17 years

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Staff Correspondent

Condemned convict held after 17 years

Condemned convict held after 17 years

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a condemned convict who strangled his wife 17 years ago from the city's Savar area on Thursday night.
 The condemned convict was identified as Ashraf Hossain alias Kamal.
RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin at a press conference at its media centre at Karwanbazar said after the killing, Kamal worked in several local newspapers in Dhaka's Ashulia area.
He was also elected as the Organizing Secretary of Ashulia Press Club.
Khandaker Al Moin said, "Kamal was sentenced to death in a murder case filed with Sonargaon Police Station in Narayanganj."
He has been absconding for 17 years to avoid arrest. During this time he has worked for several local newspapers in Ashulia and became a member of the Ashulia Press Club, he said.
According to charge-sheet in the case, on February 1 in 2005, Ashraf strangled his wife Sanjida Akhter in front of her son. In order to cover up the murder, the body was hanged from a ceiling fan of the house.
He then told others that his wife had committed suicide. An unnatural death case was filed after this incident.
 As the incident was suspicious, the accused was arrested under Section 54. After 12 days, he secured bail from the court with the help of his father-in-law.
Shortly after receiving bail, he suddenly went into hiding. After that he never contacted with his children and relatives.
Meanwhile, the autopsy report revealed that Sanjida Akhter was strangled. Later, Sonargaon police filed a murder case in this regard.
A court sentenced Kamal to death after examining the records and hearing testimonies of witnesses.
According to RAB, Kamal started working at a cement company in Sonargaon in 2001. He got married in 2003 and started living in the company staff quarters.
After the murder, the convict started living in Ashulia under a pseudonym and got married for the second time there. Besides, he chose the profession of journalism as a disguise to avoid arrest.
According to Kamal, he worked at weekly Mahanagar Barta, the Daily Sangbad Pratikshan and Daily Somoier Bangla. At present, he is working as staff reporter of the Daily Swadesh Bichitra.
The condemned convict is a member of Ashulia Press Club and was elected as organizing secretary in 2013.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US announces Abrams tanks for Poland as Russia threat mounts
Jamaat Secy Gen sent to jail
Shellfire as Putin turns up heat on Ukraine, West
Condemned convict held after 17 years
5 dead, 2 injured in Cumilla road accident
Ex-OC Pradeep seeks PM’s compassion
Victorians beat Barishal by one run to clinch 3rd BPL title
Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: Minister


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft