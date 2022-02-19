Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:01 AM
5 dead, 2 injured in Cumilla road accident

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondent

 
CUMILLA, Feb 18: Five people were killed and two others injured as a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Burichang Upazila of Cumilla on Friday morning.
Md Belal Uddin Jahangir, chief of Mainamati Highway Police Station said the accident occurred on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway in the Tutabagan area of Mainamati Union around 6:30am on Friday.
Of the deceased, four were identified as CNG driver Julhas Miah, 60 and the passengers of the auto-rickshaw Zahirul Islam, 35, Mohammad Jalal, 40 and Saiful Islam, 33. The identity of the fifth victim has yet to be confirmed.
The two injured have been sent to Mainamati General Hospital, police said. Their identities were not confirmed either.
The auto-rickshaw was headed towards Cumilla and five people were killed on the spot when it was struck by the truck from behind, Officer In-Charge (OC) Belal Uddin Jahangir said.
The injured were admitted to Mainamati General Hospital said OC Belal.
The bodies have been recovered from the spot
and both the vehicles were seized, he added.
The bodies have been brought to the police station and the accident is being investigated, he added.


