Victorians beat Barishal by one run to clinch 3rd BPL title



Comilla Victorians' Mahmudul Hasan Joy tries to make his ground as Fortune Barishal's Nurul Hasan successfully breaks the stumps during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal in the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Victorians won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost their opener Liton Das in the 3rd over, who departed on four off six while young gun Mahmudul Hasan Joy fall run out on eight. Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper, gave the initial breakthrough to FBs.

Sunil Narine emulated his innings in the 2nd qualifier against Chattogram Challengers to play a first-rate 57 runs' innings again but from 23 deliveries, who took 16 balls only against Challengers. The Caribbean slaughterer was on jump seat to hit five boundaries and as many over boundaries as CVs were in brisk pace to post 73 runs for two in the initial powerplay.

Victorians showed the other side of the coin after the departure of Narine. They started to lose wickets at regular intervals. South African recruit Faf du Plessis failed to carry his form in the high voltage final and got out on four off seven whereas skipper Imrul Kayes sustained for 12 ball to manage as many runs. Batting at seven Ariful Haque accompanied a duck as CVs started to struggle to keep up in the middle although the 20 overs since they were on 96 for six in the mid-way of the innings.

Englishman Moeen Ali and local tail-ender Aby Haider Rony however, were imperious later on to keep Comilla on course. They stood valuable 55 run's 7th wicket's partnership as the

outcry ended with the fall of Moeen on 38 off 32. Rony went on 19 off 26.

Barishal speedster Shofiqul Islam's brace in the ultimate over was decisive to restrict Comilla on 151 for nine.

Shofiqul notched two wickets for 31 runs while Afghanistan recruitment Mujeeb-ur Rahman bagged as many wickets spending 27 runs. Besides, Shakib, Dwayne Bravo and Mehedi Hasan Rana shared one wicket apiece.

Challenging 152-run target, Barishal were not up to mark as they lost their opener Munim Shahriar very early. The best finding for Bangladesh in the current BPL session had gone yet before opening the account. Mustafizur Rahman opened with the ball for Victorians and gave four wides in the first over though no run came from the bat. FBs nonetheless, scored 51 for one from the powerplay overs.

One-down batter Shykat ALi sustained challenging umpire's decision when he was on 12, chipped-in-with 58 off 34. The stalwart sent the ball to the fence for nine times alongside one six. He stood 74 run's partnership with Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who put Comilla bowlers to sword for 33 off 31 with one four and couple of sixes. Shakib was dismissed on seven, Nurul Hasan Shohan on 14, Bravo on one and Najmul Shanto on 12 as Barishal had fallen on serious trouble.

Shohidul Islam came to defend 10 runs in the final over and conceded seven runs to snatch the breath taking last ball affair by one run as Barishal managed to score 150 for eight from stipulated 20 overs.

Tanvir Islam jagged two wickets for 25 runs and Narine took as many wickets for 15 while Mustafiz and Shohidul Islam got one wicket each.

Victorians thereby, hold the trophy of the most rigorous domestic event for the 3rd time. Dhaka also took the plaque home for three times while Rajshahi and Rangpur were the champions in 2017 and 2020 respectively.









Comilla Victorians sealed the title of 8th Bangladesh Premier League downing arch-rivals Fortune Barishal by one run on Friday in the final of Bangabandhu BPL 2022 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Victorians won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost their opener Liton Das in the 3rd over, who departed on four off six while young gun Mahmudul Hasan Joy fall run out on eight. Shakib Al Hasan, the skipper, gave the initial breakthrough to FBs.Sunil Narine emulated his innings in the 2nd qualifier against Chattogram Challengers to play a first-rate 57 runs' innings again but from 23 deliveries, who took 16 balls only against Challengers. The Caribbean slaughterer was on jump seat to hit five boundaries and as many over boundaries as CVs were in brisk pace to post 73 runs for two in the initial powerplay.Victorians showed the other side of the coin after the departure of Narine. They started to lose wickets at regular intervals. South African recruit Faf du Plessis failed to carry his form in the high voltage final and got out on four off seven whereas skipper Imrul Kayes sustained for 12 ball to manage as many runs. Batting at seven Ariful Haque accompanied a duck as CVs started to struggle to keep up in the middle although the 20 overs since they were on 96 for six in the mid-way of the innings.Englishman Moeen Ali and local tail-ender Aby Haider Rony however, were imperious later on to keep Comilla on course. They stood valuable 55 run's 7th wicket's partnership as theoutcry ended with the fall of Moeen on 38 off 32. Rony went on 19 off 26.Barishal speedster Shofiqul Islam's brace in the ultimate over was decisive to restrict Comilla on 151 for nine.Shofiqul notched two wickets for 31 runs while Afghanistan recruitment Mujeeb-ur Rahman bagged as many wickets spending 27 runs. Besides, Shakib, Dwayne Bravo and Mehedi Hasan Rana shared one wicket apiece.Challenging 152-run target, Barishal were not up to mark as they lost their opener Munim Shahriar very early. The best finding for Bangladesh in the current BPL session had gone yet before opening the account. Mustafizur Rahman opened with the ball for Victorians and gave four wides in the first over though no run came from the bat. FBs nonetheless, scored 51 for one from the powerplay overs.One-down batter Shykat ALi sustained challenging umpire's decision when he was on 12, chipped-in-with 58 off 34. The stalwart sent the ball to the fence for nine times alongside one six. He stood 74 run's partnership with Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who put Comilla bowlers to sword for 33 off 31 with one four and couple of sixes. Shakib was dismissed on seven, Nurul Hasan Shohan on 14, Bravo on one and Najmul Shanto on 12 as Barishal had fallen on serious trouble.Shohidul Islam came to defend 10 runs in the final over and conceded seven runs to snatch the breath taking last ball affair by one run as Barishal managed to score 150 for eight from stipulated 20 overs.Tanvir Islam jagged two wickets for 25 runs and Narine took as many wickets for 15 while Mustafiz and Shohidul Islam got one wicket each.Victorians thereby, hold the trophy of the most rigorous domestic event for the 3rd time. Dhaka also took the plaque home for three times while Rajshahi and Rangpur were the champions in 2017 and 2020 respectively.