Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid: 24 deaths, 2,584 new cases in 24hrs

Positivity rate 9.31pc

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 24 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 28,931. Some 2,584 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,929,158.
Besides, 9,988 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,737,854 and overall recovery rate at 90.08 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  9.31 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.66 per cent and the death rate at 1.50 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 27,692 samples.
Among the new deceased, 17 were men and seven women. Of them, 14 of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while three each in Chattogram and Sylhet, two in Rajshahi, and one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.8 million lives and infected over 412 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 333 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US announces Abrams tanks for Poland as Russia threat mounts
Jamaat Secy Gen sent to jail
Shellfire as Putin turns up heat on Ukraine, West
Condemned convict held after 17 years
5 dead, 2 injured in Cumilla road accident
Ex-OC Pradeep seeks PM’s compassion
Victorians beat Barishal by one run to clinch 3rd BPL title
Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: Minister


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft