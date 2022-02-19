

Maj Gen Shakil made new BGB chief

The Public Administration

Ministry issued a circular in this regard on Thursday, February 17.

According to the circular, the current DG of BGB Major General Md Shafeenul Islam has been transferred to the Armed Forces Division.

In his place, Major General Shakil Ahmed was appointed as the new DG of BGB under the Public Safety Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, Major General Shakil Ahmed served as the Director General of the Passports and Immigration Department.

Major General Shafeenul Islam will go to Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR). He joined as BGB DG on March 28, 2018.











