BD reiterates pledges to ensure regional peace

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said that Bangabandhu laid a strong foundation of Bangladesh-India relationship based on respect for each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and democratic norms and values.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of tenth round of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Dialogue, titled - Reliving Bangabandhu's Vision for India - Bangladesh Friendship this morning in Shimla, India, Foreign Ministry press release said on Friday.

"Guided by the principles of Bangabandhu,

Bangladesh believes in peace and stability, so that every country may devote its resources and energies to the pressing task of advancing the welfare of its own people," the State Minister said.

The State Minister reiterated the unwavering commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The inaugural session was also attended by Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Ram Madhav, Member, Governing Council of India Foundation.

Presidium Member of Awami League Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP, Mirza Azam MP, Ashim Kumar Ukil, MP, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, ASM Shamshul Arefin are also attending the dialogue including among others.

The dialogue has been organized by the India Foundation and the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies and will conclude today on February 19, 2022.

With regard to people-to-people contact, the State Minister highlighted the role of policy-makers, media and civil society to create positive narratives.

Reflecting on Bangladesh's impressive economic growth, the State Minister said that it creates new opportunities for the partners of Bangladesh.













