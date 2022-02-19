Video
AL leader shot dead in Kushtia

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

A local Awami League leader has been shot dead and six others injured during a clash in Kushtia's Bheramara Upazila. Three of the injured sustained bullet wounds.
The clash took place between supporters of Nazrul Islam Malitha and followers of union council member Enamul Islam Mondal at 9:30am on Friday in Chandipur's Puthimari area, according to Bheramara Police Station chief Mojibor Rahman.
The dead man has been identified as Siddikur Rahman Mondal, 50, a general secretary of the Ward-3 Awami League. He is the younger brother of Enamul. Bheramara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Nurul Amin said seven, including Siddikur, were brought to his hospital, four with bullet wounds. Siddikur was declared dead soon after they arrived, Nurul added.
Quoting the injured victims, Bheramara Police Station chief Mojibor said the two local leaders have been involved in a power struggle for a long time, leading to a clash between their supporters. Police have not arrested anyone, but preparations are underway to open a case in connection with the clash, Mojibor added. Enamul, the brother of the murdered victim, said that their dispute with Nazrul is over an election. "Nazrul's son Rony opened fire on us in front of everyone over our dispute." Nazrul Islam Malitha could not be reached for comment.    - bdnews24.com



