2 held over Rohingya leader's murder

The Armed Police Battalion or APBn has arrested two suspects from the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya over the murder of Rohingya community leader Abul Kalam.

The APBn made the arrests after conducting separate raids at the west and east Kutupalong-2 camps on Friday, said 14th APBn Commander and Superintendent of Police Md Naimul Haque.

The arrestees have been identified as Samsu Alam, 46, and Adbul, 26, who was identified only by a single name.

Kalam, 60, a resident of block B-W-5 of East Kutupalong-2 camp, was a sub-leader of moderate Rohingya group Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.

