Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

2 held over Rohingya leader's murder

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The Armed Police Battalion or APBn has arrested two suspects from the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya over the murder of Rohingya community leader Abul Kalam.
The APBn made the arrests after conducting separate raids at the west and east Kutupalong-2 camps on Friday, said 14th APBn Commander and Superintendent of Police Md Naimul Haque.
The arrestees have been identified as Samsu Alam, 46, and Adbul, 26, who was identified only by a single name.
Kalam, 60, a resident of block B-W-5 of East Kutupalong-2 camp, was a sub-leader of moderate Rohingya group Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL leader shot dead in Kushtia
2 held over Rohingya leader's murder
ACC fires official Sharif Uddin
Garment Worker MurderFour get death sentence
Pradeep, Liakat appeal to HC for acquittal
BEZIA gets new body, Safwan Sobhan elected president
Bodies of 3 newborns found in city
Rohingya man hacked to death in Kutapalong  


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft