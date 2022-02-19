Man beaten to death over land dispute in Sylhet

SYLHET, Feb 18: A man was beaten to death by his neighbours in Sylhet's South Surma upazila over a land dispute on Friday, police said.

Deceased Shahabuddin Ahmed Sabul, 45, was an autorickshaw driver and son of Abdul Hamid Akhan Miah of Kuchai Purbapara village of Moglabazar of the upazila.

Five people- Kamrul, Badrul, Malai, Munni and Fahima have been arrested after the incident, police sources said.

According to the police Badrul, Malai, Nazrul and Fakhrul, sons of neighbour Moina Miah, had a dispute with Sabul over land.

On Friday morning, Sabul went to cut down a tree in front of his house when Badrul and his brothers had a quarrel. At one point they started beating him.

Seriously injured Sabul was rushed to Osmani Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Shefali Begum, wife of the deceased, said, "My husband was cutting down a tree that he had planted yet they beat him to death."

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Moglabazar Police Station Shamsuddoha said, five people have been arrested over the incident. Police recoved two machetes, iron rods and an axe were from the spot. -UNB