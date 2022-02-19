Video
BD to increase potato export to ensure better price to farmers: Tipu

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Friday said potato export will be increased to ensure that the country's farmers get better price.
"Enough potatoes are produced in the country. An initiative has been taken to increase potato export to ensure fair prices to the farmers," he said at a press conference in Rangpur.
Apu Munshi Memorial Trust and Rotary Club of Uttara (Dhaka) hosted the event at Rangpur Circuit House, said a PID release.
Tipu said the country's overall 9export revenue is going up day by day. This year, the export revenue target has been set at USD 51 billion. The government is aware of potato production, consumption and export, he added.
He said several steps have been taken to keep the prices of essential commodities under control in the country.
Tipu said his ministry is working with utmost importance so that the consumers are not deceived.
"The government has intensified surveillance to ensure that imported products like edible oil, pulses, sugar and onions are sold at fair prices," he said.
Talking about healthcare services in Rangpur region, the minister said several steps have been taken to enhance the quality of healthcare for the people in the region.
He said initiatives have been taken to construct a cancer hospital in Rangpur at the cost of some Tk 100 crore and to increase the quality of medical services at Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital.
Besides, the implementation work of the Apu Munshi Memorial Trust 50-bed cancer hospital project in Rangpur with the estimated cost of Tk 15 crore continues fast.
The Rotary Club of Uttara is providing assistance to this project. Alongside the government, the private sector has also come forward to ensure the healthcare service for the people, he said.    -UNB


