2 including journo held in DSA case in Satkhira

SATKHIRA, Feb 18: Two people, including a journalist, have been arrested under the Digital Security Act for posting alleged provocative statements against the government and police on Facebook in Patkelghata of Satkhira, police said on Friday.

The arrestees have been identified as Patkelghata Press Club President Jahurul Haque, 45, a correspondent of Daily Bhorer Paata and Abdur Rahman, a resident of Patkelghata Palli Bidyut Samiti area.

Babul Akhter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Satkhira DB Police, said police arrested the duo from the Patkelghata area on Thursday night following a case that was filed against three people under the Digital Security Act for allegedly writing provocative statements against the police and the government on Facebook. -UNB















