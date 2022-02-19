Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 7:00 AM
City News

Foreign Service Academies of BD, Mexico sign MoU

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

The Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh and the Matias Romero Institute of Mexico have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bilateral diplomatic cooperation at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
On behalf of the Matias Romero Institute, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Carmen Moeeno Toscano and on behalf of Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy Ambassador of Bangladesh to Mexico Abida Islam signed the MoU on Thursday.
 Counsellor of Bangladesh embassy Shahanaj Ranu along with the local officials of the embassy was present during the ceremony.
Director-General, Asia Pacific Wing of Mexican Foreign Ministry, Claudia Franco Hijuelos, the Director of Matias Romero Institute Alejandro Alday Gonzales, and other officials also attended the signing ceremony.
Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Toscano said that the Memorandum of Understanding would add new dimension to the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.    The MoU will facilitate the joint efforts undertaken by both the countries as well as enhance the skills of the young diplomats, exchange lecturers and resource persons between the two countries, and sharing of information and publications.
In addition, the embassy said, it is anticipated that the MoU will create new opportunities for the probationer diplomats of Bangladesh to learn the Spanish language in Mexico.      -UNB


