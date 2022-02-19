Video
DU student accuses a BCL activist of slapping him

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Authorities at Dhaka University's Sir A F Rahman Hall has ordered an investigation after a resident student alleged that he had badly slapped by another student of the hall.
Molla Taimur Rahman, student of Peace and Conflict department of 2020-21 session lodged an allegation to the hall provost against Rokonuzzam Rokon, a second year student of Political Science department also resident in AF Rahman hall. He is an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League,
In the written complaint Molla Taimur alleged that the slap was so severe that he lost his hearing ability for a few hours.
Rokan allegedly confronted him as he was seen talking to a senior at Haji Muhammad Mohsin playground on February 15.    -UNB


