JnU resumes in-person  class-exams from Feb 22

It has been decided to take in-person class and semester examinations at Jagannath University (Jnu).

According to the decision of the Deans Committee of the university, in-person education activities will start from February 22. However, the class schedule of 1st year 1st semester students has not been fixed yet.

The matter was informed in a circular signed by the registrar of the university Engineer Md. Ohiduzzaman on Thursday, February 17.

According to the decision of the Deans Committee meeting held on University conference, the in-person classes and the ongoing semester examinations will continue as usual from February 22 at Jagannath University following the rules of hygiene.

It was further said that the date of commencement of classes for the students enrolled in the 1st semester of the 1st year of the 2020-2021 academic year will be announced later.

The government has decided to close schools, colleges and similar educational institutions for two weeks in view of the rise of corona infection in the country. In view of this, in an emergency meeting on January 21, the authorities decided to stop in-person activities at Jagannath University for two weeks.







