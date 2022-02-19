Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JnU resumes in-person  class-exams from Feb 22

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
JnU Correspondent

It has been decided to take in-person class and semester examinations at Jagannath University (Jnu).
According to the decision of the Deans Committee of the university, in-person education activities will start from February 22. However, the class schedule of 1st year 1st semester students has not been fixed yet.
The matter was informed in a circular signed by the registrar of the university Engineer Md. Ohiduzzaman on Thursday, February 17.
According to the decision of the Deans Committee meeting held on University conference, the in-person classes and the ongoing semester examinations will continue as usual from February 22 at Jagannath University following the rules of hygiene.
It was further said that the date of commencement of classes for the students enrolled in the 1st semester of the 1st year of the 2020-2021 academic year will be announced later.
The government has decided to close schools, colleges and similar educational institutions for two weeks in view of the rise of corona infection in the country. In view of this, in an emergency meeting on January 21, the authorities decided to stop in-person activities at Jagannath University for two weeks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man beaten to death over land dispute in Sylhet
BD to increase potato export to ensure better price to farmers: Tipu
2 including journo held in DSA case in Satkhira
Foreign Service Academies of BD, Mexico sign MoU
DU student accuses a BCL activist of slapping him
JnU resumes in-person  class-exams from Feb 22
Pension scheme for over 60s is Sheikh Hasina’s brainchild: Hasan
JnU English Dept gets new Chairman


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft