Pension scheme for over 60s is Sheikh Hasina’s brainchild: Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 18: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said introducing a universal pension scheme for the people aged above 60 is the brainchild of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"No political party, including BNP, has ever demanded for this. Even the civil society or those who make bigger talks on television screens after midnight or those who try to impart knowledge to the nation didn't demand the issue," he said. He said this while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at Chattogram Circuit House.

Hasan, also Joint General Secretary of Awami League (AL), said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to transform the country into a social welfare state. He said BNP has been ringing the farewell bell of the AL government at their Naya Paltan office since twelve years.

"People will decide how many years the government will serve them. The people elected us in the last two elections and gave us the responsibility to run the government," he said.

Mentioning that the country has witnessed unprecedented development under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the minister hoped the people will again cast their votes in favor of Sheikh Hasina in the next election and give the responsibility to her to run the government. Chairman of Chattogram Zila Parishad and President of Chattogram North District Awami League MA Salam and General Secretary of Chattogram City AL and former City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin were present on the occasion.

Responding to a question of journalists over the demand of SUJAN for publishing the names of 10 people recommended by the search committee for the formation of the next Election Commission, Hasan Mahmud said: "Who is this SUJAN?"

SUJAN is an NGO and even this NGO has no branches or units in the country, he mentioned.










