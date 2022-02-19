JnU English Dept gets new Chairman



Prof Dr. Md Momin Uddin

JnU vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Imdadul Haq appointed him to the post for the next three years, said an official notice signed JnU register Engineer Md. Wahiduzzaman.

He was appointed to the post as the tenure of previous chairperson Professor Dr. Md Abu Zafor was completed, the notice said.

Professor Dr. Md. Momin Uddin is a teacher, writer and columnist. He writes both Bengali and English with equal ease and efficiency. Dr. Uddin completed his Honours and Master's in English Literature from Kushtia Islamic University with first position in both of the examinations. He also completed his PhD from the same university. His areas of interest are Postcolonial literature, Feminist literature and South Asian literature.















