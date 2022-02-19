Only three percent patients receive medicine at hospitals

Dear Sir

Only three percent of patients receive medicine from government hospitals, and 14.9 percent are screened. Most patients have to buy medicine from a private pharmacy and get tested at a diagnostic center. This increases the cost of the patient. As a result, most of the patients are facing financial crisis when it comes to treatment. This is according to a research report entitled 'Strategies for Controlling Household Expenses from Your Own Pocket'.



Medicine is the main source of expenditure from the patient's own pocket. Expenditure in this sector is about 64 percent. Most patients have to buy medicines from private pharmacies and seek services from diagnostic centers. This increases the cost out of the patient's own pocket and often the patient faces financial catastrophe.



Due to the opportunity to buy almost all types of medicines including antibiotics without prescription and over-marketing of pharmaceutical companies, reputable doctors as well as village and hammer doctors prescribe excessive amounts of medicines in prescriptions. The patient's expenses increase due to taking extra medicines as required. This cost can be curtailed if the use of 'generic name' instead of 'brand name' of the company's drugs is made mandatory by revising and expanding the list of emergency medicines and following protocol in the prescription. In addition, government hospitals do not provide all the necessary medicines and there are not enough opportunities to diagnose the disease.

Ashikujaman Syed

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)