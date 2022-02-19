Iran’s nuclear crisis and the current situation

World is going through political anarchy. Military alliances like Quad and Akas are being formed to maintain political dominance in the form of alliances like the First and Second World Wars worldwide. Opposition groups in the West, such as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela, have been fighting for their rights and existence in world politics.



And from this perspective, the world is more or less gripped with wars: the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Iran nuclear deal, the South China Sea crisis, the Hong Kong-Taiwan tensions, North Korea's reckless nuclear and ballistic missile tests, the Saudi alliance's brutal attack on Yemen and the Israeli occupation of Palestine in the Middle East.



Iran is a regional power in the Middle East, and despite US sanctions, Tehran continues to assert its regional influence and power in the Middle East. However, the country stands firm against Tehran, a Western-backed country in the Middle East, against Israel and its ally Saudi Arabia with its technology, advanced long-range and medium-range missiles, military prowess, armaments and geopolitical position.



In a bid to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear power, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning US President Barack Obama signed an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France and Germany. These parties are known as "P5 + 1".



The deal led to the lifting of economic sanctions on Tehran by the Obama administration and peace in the Middle East. Although the agreement was signed during the administration of President Barack Obama, long before Donald Trump's assuming power, Trump made it clear that he thought "this is the worst deal he's ever seen." He repeatedly called the deal "horrible" and "ridiculous."



Donald Trump thought that the measures taken to control Iran's nuclear program were very weak. According to him, the agreement should have imposed sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program, and finally, on May 7, 2018, Mr. Trump ignored the call of the United Nations and other members of the Pact to withdraw Washington from the P5 + 1 treaty. Tehran, meanwhile, became angry with President Donald Trump for branding Iran a rogue state and continues to stockpile uranium. In this context, the tension between the US and Iran has intensified.



Israel, a Middle Eastern country, has twice taken a single step to destroy its enemy's nuclear reactors - in Iraq in 1981 and in Syria in 2007 - destroying nuclear facilities.



Their only goal this time is to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but the energy that Iran has gradually accumulated since the Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979 is strong enough to get a position in world politics today.



On January 3, 2020, at the behest of former President Donald Trump, General KasemSolaimanwas assassinated. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base in Tehran. This is the first direct attack on a US air base in world history since World War II. Meanwhile, the conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran will not be limited to the real threat that Israel has been threatening to attack Iran's nuclear facilities since last December.



Iran, meanwhile, has warned of a "severe response" to the threat of such an attack. However, if a war breaks out, Iran will use its own forces as well as its allies in the Middle East, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has thousands of rockets, Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq, Houthi rebel groups in Yemen and Gaza in Palestine. Jihadi Hamas is in the valley.



On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has given 1.5 billion to prepare his armed forces for a possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Many Israeli analysts question whether Iran is capable of carrying out a complex operation to shut down its advanced nuclear program, which also includes some of Iran's underground infrastructure. Everyone in Israel understands that an attack could involve them in a very complex war.



Despite the high risk, some Israelis believe that even if an attack could delay Iran's nuclear ambitions for a few years, it is logical to carry out an attack. But it is clear to the West that Iranis not Iraq and Syria, so Tel Aviv has so far shown no courage to attack Tehran directly.



Current US President Joe Biden vowed to renegotiate a nuclear deal with Iran if elected. The United States is held indirect talks with Iran in Vienna, the capital of Austria, as part of his election as president. In return, Iran sought assurances that Washington would lift sanctions imposed on it after 2018.



Everyone has the right to self-defense, be it an individual or a country, but the atomic bomb is one of the deadliest and deadliest weapons in the history of the world. We hope Iran will be economically liberated, tensions in the Middle East will end, and the winds of peace will blow.



Md Biplob Ali, Department of History, Rajshahi University







