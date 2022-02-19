Bangladesh in geopolitical equation

In the decades following independence, Bangladesh was known in the international arena mainly for its negative news, such as natural disasters, military coups, political violence, and corruption.



But with the significant changes in Bangladesh's foreign policy in the '90s, Bangladesh has been able to establish its importance in world politics, though superpowers have played a pivotal role there. Over the past decade, Bangladesh has become a hotbed of geopolitical tensions due to the rise of China, the diminishing influence of the United States on the world stage, India's explicit efforts to dominate South Asia, and the support of the United States in favor of India.



Any geopolitical reckoning ends with how do I move troops, equipment, and supplies if I face a war with my enemy? From this, all other decisions are determined by this consideration. Now, most of the world's superpowers are keeping a close eye on Bangladesh and want to maintain amicable relations.



As a neighboring country, India wants to maintain friendly relations with us. Bangladesh and India are working together on many projects. However, their main concern is the Seven Sisters (Arunachal, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya). India believes that the Seven Sisters can secede from the mainland at any time and that some separatist groups have been fighting for full independence for a long time.



The connection between these Seven Sisters to the mainland of India is a very narrow route of a few miles through Dinajpur and Siliguri. It is called Chicken Neck which is a very sensitive area for India. To keep this chicken neck safe and under control, transit from India to Bangladesh is required to send supplies easily in case of any disturbance. This is the geopolitical interest of Bangladesh in India.



The economy of China relies heavily on fuel transported through the Indian Ocean. China imports about 80 percent of its fuel from Middle Eastern countriesvia the Malacca Strait. The Malacca Strait connects the Indian Ocean with the Pacific Ocean. Besides, it connects China to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe by sea.



China's demand for this fuel is growing rapidly and because of this growing demand, the strategic importance of the sea region is also augmenting. But China doesn't want to have this extra dependence on the Malacca Strait. So, to reduce this extra dependence, China is trying to bring the countries closer to the shores of the Indian Ocean.



Due to its geographical location of the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is very important to China as an alternative waterway to the Malacca Strait. One of the most talked-about strategic positions of China at the moment is the String of Pearls.

The String of Pearls is how China seeks to expand its influence in the Malacca Strait and in the countries around the Indian Ocean through development and infrastructural investment to increase its influence and keep it intact. This is the main reason behind China's increasing investment in Bangladesh.



In South Asia, the USA is now considering Bangladesh as its main ally. Since India-US relations are at an all-time high and China is the common enemy of both, that's why the USA wants to keep Bangladesh under its control by any means so that it can put influence and pressure on China through Bangladesh and India.



The rise of China to prominence in world politics has become a headache for the United States. The USA sees China as a direct threat to its existence. So, the USA wants to reassert its influence in Asia by stopping China's growing influence, the influence the USA had before in the region that it has lost. To run up against China, the United States needs a strategic position around China.

It can be noticed that China has four sea borders. These are the Yellow Sea, the Sea ofJapan, the East China Sea & the South China Sea. But after these four seas, the closest sea of the country is the Bay of Bengal in the south. North of the China Sea that means in the East China Sea there stays the US-controlled South Korea and Japan. In the South China Sea, there is the old ally of the USA like the Philippines, and its new ally Vietnam. But the problem is that China has an equally strong military presence in these regions.



Therefore, the Bay of Bengal is the most convenient place for the USA to attack China from the north. Because the nearest and weakest place of China from the Bay of Bengal is Tibet whose capital Lhasa is only 506 miles from Chattogram sea-port. Therefore, the geopolitical importance of Bangladesh is far beyond imagination in case of a possible war between the USA with China.



The USA figured out that Bangladesh can play a pivotal role in QUAD. So, the Biden administration wanted to subjugate Bangladesh at any cost. But Bangladesh now wants to stay in the Chinese belt instead of the US-India zone which has become a problem for the USA. As a result, the USA is imposing sanctions on RAB officials in Bangladesh. Political scientists say that such sanctions may come in the future at a bigger amount which could be a threat to Bangladesh.



Many ASEAN countries have maritime disputes with China. So, the United States is working hard to turn this conflict into a military one. As a result, the United States will lead the military conflict on its own and present itself as a world leader.



The interests of the superpowers are contradictory to Bangladesh. It might be a matter of concern for our country. Only a people's government can take advantage of this geopolitical importance along with its geographical and economic reasons and take Bangladesh on the path of prosperity through negotiation. So, we should maintain a balanced relationship with all the superpowers while maintaining equal distance.



SM Sayem, Student, Department of Economics. University of Chittagong











