Ensure quality education



Alaul Alam



Apart from public universities private universities and colleges affiliated with National University are contributing to expanding tertiary education in the country.

As the government is subsidizing education, school dropoutrate decreased to a level prior to the Covid-19. But it is predicted that school closure is likely to increase dropout rate in the country. Studies revealed that students from the poor and marginalized families found no options to back to school again as they were involved in informal works to support their families.



The hard-earned enrollment at primary and secondary education was to an extent disrupted. However, it is the expectation from every corner that individual initiatives from every educational institute would be able to recover the loss of education very soon.



It is worth noticing that reducing gender gap and bringing a significant achievement in female education have opened up enormous possibilities for the country. According to the World Economic Forum, Bangladesh ranked the 65th position out of 156 countries in case of the Global Gender Gap Index 2021. The report also stated that Bangladesh ranked the highest position amid the South Asian countries in regard to reducing gender gap.



It is evident that in case of increasing access to educational opportunities, Bangladesh has been one of the model countries in the world. At present even the students of poor financial background can afford to access to the mainstream of education.

The revolutionary progress we see in education that has been possible due to the government, non-government and community initiatives.



However, despite all these,it is no denial that the revolution in education has helped to increase the number of degree holders but in many cases there remains the question of quality education. Obviously, theory-based education without any pragmatic outcomes can hardly contribute to the individuals and society.



Many of us often criticize that our education sector is not making learners, rather it is producing examinees and certificate holders. In the whole education procedure students are prepared for examination and there hardly remains any headache to ensure quality education for students.



Students, teachers and guardians are all emphasizing on good grades. It seems that the true meaning of education lies in achieving good grades. Certainly, none can deny the importance of achieving good results in the examination. But can it be the sole aim in receiving education? Regrettably, this culture is heavily cultivated in our education sector.





However, the question is very pertinent that can the unprecedented pass rate along with a huge number of GPA-5 guarantee the quality of the country's education? Debates are all around how far our education is contributing to enhancing students' efficiency.



These days GPA- 5 may be a cause of frustration for many students when they see nothing desirous with the outstanding result in their academic stages. Things are so frustrating to notice that for the last some years many GPA- 5 holders have not been able to secure pass marks in university admission test.



Educationists are so worried about the poor performance of the so-called brilliant students. They claim that the existing education system is mostly responsible for the cause but the concerned in the arena of education cannot avert their responsibility in this regard.

However, the poor performance of GPA-5 holders not only frustrates the learners and their families but also the society. The question is pertinent to raise; what will we do with so many GPA - 5 holders unless our education system fails to equip them with quality and necessary skills?



More often there raises a huge criticism from different angles that the quality of the country's primary education is not satisfactory yet. Studies show that more than half of primary school students do not have the desired level of competence. Many students cannot read out Bengali uninterruptedly. In most cases, they show the poor competence in English and Mathematics.



According to many experts, lack of proper classroom teaching, high student-teacher ratio, shortage of teachers, lack of infrastructure, and insufficient budget are the prime causes for such a gloomy picture in primary education.



Though theory and memorization-dependent education is highly discouraged in most of the countries, insignificant memorization-based learning approach is still pervading in our education. Most of the teachers encourage students to memorize the answers of some selected questions in the name of their preparation for the examination. In most cases, teachers, students and guardians centre round the rat race of GPA-5 culture.



A few years back when the creative approach in secondary and higher secondary education was adopted, it was supposed that this approach would enhance students' creativity and grow their free thinking ability. But things have not been proved in line with our expectation.



Usually, students are found to go through guidebooks and memorize the answers of the creative questions. Guidebook- dependent education interrupts to discover the potential of the students. Not only that, it affects the creative faculty of the learners negatively.



It is no denial that tertiary education of the country is expected to play a pivotal role to turn the graduates into human resources. But what we see in reality that in most cases tertiary education system is unable to meet the needs of the society and the state. Public universities are busy with opening many departments to teach subjects that hardly equip students with the skills required for job market.



Certainly, producing a huge number of graduates and post graduates is not enough, unless they turn into skilled manpower. There is a gap prevailing between education and employability. The existing education gives priority to the generalization of education which hardly addresses to equip students with skilled-based knowledge.



Studies reveal that most educated youths bear much more hurdles than the uneducated or little educated that make them vulnerable and frustrated. According to a recent survey of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), 66 per cent or two-thirds of the students who pass out from colleges affiliated to National University, remain unemployed. Educationists opine that mismatching between education and employability is the major cause for this.



However, it is time to take pragmatic initiatives to enhance education quality in all educational levels. Especially, there finds no alternatives to producing efficient graduates in the universities. Obviously, it will be a mammoth task unless we can ensure global standard education for our students. To this end, emphasis should be given on implementing policies than introducing more action plans.

The writer is a teacher at

Prime University and a research

scholar at the IBS

























