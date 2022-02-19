Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022
Editorial

PM's call for a universal pension scheme

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

While watching a presentation titled "Introduction of Universal Pension System'' at her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed all authorities concerned to design a universal pension scheme for people aged above 60 , and those who worked in public and private sectors including the informal sector. Moreover, she also issued a directive to set up an authority over the universal pension scheme.

Introducing a universal pension scheme is a suitable thought experiment for expanding social protection in developing countries, and especially Bangladesh for various reasons.

First, it addresses an important and growing group of the population that is vulnerable to poverty in a context in which few old people are covered by contributory schemes. In addition, a non - contributory, basic pension can guarantee a regular income in old age to all residents of the country, regardless of earning or occupation.

Second, the pension scheme is straightforward to implement in practice since no targeting mechanism is needed in settings where administrative capacity and funds are often limited. Moreover, other advantages of such a scheme include the transparent allocation mechanism and social acceptance of support for elders.

However, the term 'universal pension' is not clearly defined, nor is the related term 'minimum pension'. In its pure form a universal pension would be based on age, potentially also on citizenship and place of residence, but free of the individual's income situation and political affiliation.

Various research studies have confirmed that universal and minimum pension schemes reduce poverty in developing countries. Once introduced in Bangladesh, we believe the scheme would also bring down the existing poverty level here.

The PM has clarified on the types of people who would qualify to be the beneficiaries of the scheme. Now it is up to the government's authorities concerned to buckle up efforts to design an appropriate universal pension scheme in the light of our socio-economic-political reality.

As far as the scheme's feasibility is concerned, not to forget Bangladesh up until now has low pension coverage. Developed countries are characterised by highly organised labour markets, whereas developing countries as ours is characterised by informal labour markets which force respective governments to provide pensions on a discretionary basis.  As a result it reduces the overall coverage of pension, and this reality has to be seriously considered by the policy makers assigned to design the universal scheme.

Many countries such as Mauritius, Namibia, Botswana, Bolivia, Nepal, Samoa, Brunei, Kosovo and Mexico City provide a basic universal pension to the elderly, simply based on citizenship, residence and age. Our policy makers could well approach these countries to obtain details of the knowledge formulated and practiced there.



