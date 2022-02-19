

Farmers dream of bumper potato production at Patharghata

At present, they are making the regular nurturing in growing potato fields in the upazila. The beginning of the potato farming season was good because of favourable weather. Still moderate cold is prevailing in the locality, and growers said, this time winter cooling is suited to bumper yielding of potato.

According to sources at the upazila agriculture office, the potato farming land size has exceeded the target of 500 hectares (ha) for this season by 60 ha to 560 ha. These farmlands are located in seven unions including Kaalmeghar Koupdhan, Rupdhan and Kaakchira.

While visiting potato fields, farmers were found in different types of work including irrigating, top soil dressing, applying of fertiliser, and spraying insecticides.

Potato Grower Ruhul Amin of Rupdhan Village at Kaakchira Union said, "This year I have farmed potato on 70 decimals. Rearing is going on. Good yield is hoped.

Another farmer Siddik Mia of the same village said, "I was benefitted from potato farming in the last year. Per decimal production was three maunds. So I have farmed potato this year too. The winter cold will facilitate yielding like the last year's."

Patharghata Upazila Agriculture Officer Shishir Kumar Boral said, this season the nature is acting in favour of potato farming; no pest attack has yet been reported from anywhere; advice and guideline are being provided among growers; if the weather continues fairly, appearance of late blight disease is unlikely.

The agriculture department is expecting bumper potato production this year for fair weather, he maintained.

