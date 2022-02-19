Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers dream of bumper potato production at Patharghata

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Emran Hossain

Farmers dream of bumper potato production at Patharghata

Farmers dream of bumper potato production at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Feb 18: Weaving dream of higher profit from potato farming favoured by fair weather, general farmers in Patharghata Upazila of the district are carrying out their seasonal potato cultivation in full swing.
At present, they are making the regular nurturing in growing potato fields in the upazila. The beginning of the potato farming season was good because of favourable weather.  Still moderate cold is prevailing in the locality, and growers said, this time winter cooling is suited to bumper yielding of potato.
According to sources at the upazila agriculture office, the potato farming land size has exceeded the target of 500 hectares (ha) for this season by 60 ha to 560 ha. These farmlands are located in seven unions including Kaalmeghar Koupdhan, Rupdhan and Kaakchira.
While visiting potato fields, farmers were found in different types of work including irrigating, top soil dressing, applying of fertiliser, and spraying insecticides.
Potato Grower Ruhul Amin of Rupdhan Village at Kaakchira Union said, "This year I have farmed potato on 70 decimals. Rearing is going on. Good yield is hoped.  
Another farmer Siddik Mia of the same village said, "I was benefitted from potato farming in the last year. Per decimal production was three maunds. So I have farmed potato this year too. The winter cold will facilitate yielding like the last year's."
 Patharghata Upazila Agriculture Officer Shishir Kumar Boral said, this season the nature is acting in favour of potato farming; no pest attack has yet been reported from anywhere; advice and guideline are being provided among growers; if the weather continues fairly, appearance of late blight disease is unlikely.
The agriculture department is expecting bumper potato production this year for fair weather, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers dream of bumper potato production at Patharghata
Three murdered in three districts
Two pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines in Cumilla
68 detained on different charges in seven districts
Baleshwar River in Pirojpur faces existential threat
Gold smuggler held at Ukhiya
Sweet potato farming popular in Bagha chars
Human chain formed in Patuakhali demanding justice for Mansura killing


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft