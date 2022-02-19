Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three districts

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Our Correspondents

Three people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) have been murdered and eleven others injured in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Kushtia and Gaibandha, in five days.
MEHERPUR: A man was killed and eight others were injured in a clash over a land dispute in Gangni Upazila of the district on Friday.
The incident took place in Hogolbaria Village of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Sadek Ali, 60, son of Afiluddin, a resident of Hogolbaria Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak said a dispute over 15 bighas of land in between Sadek Ali and one Khairul Islam of the area was going on for long.
As a sequel to it, the followers of Khairul Islam attacked on Sadek Ali and his supporters in the morning, which left Sadek Ali dead on the spot and at least eight others injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Meherpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Of the injured, three have been taken to Kushtia Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
However, the law enforcers recovered six sharp weapons and eight bamboo sticks from the scene, the OC added.
Superintendent of Police Rafiul Alam visited there after hearing the incident.
KUSHTIA: A local leader of AL in Bheramara Upazila of the district was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries after assailants fired at them on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Siddikur Rahman, general secretary of Ward No. 3 Unit of AL in Chandgram Union in the upazila.
The injured are being treated at Bheramara Upazila Health Complex and Kushtia General Hospital.
Bheramara PS OC Mojibur Rahman said Siddikur was working on his field in Charpara Village at around 9am with some farmers when the assailants fired at them, leaving them seriously injured. The assailants then fled away the scene.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bheramara Upazila Health Complex, where Siddikur was declared dead on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect the murder was the fallout of an old rivalry
The law enforcers are investigating the matter and efforts are going on to arrest the killers.
However, additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation, the OC added.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man of Sadullapur Upazila in the district was murdered in Mirzapur Upazila of Tangail on Sunday night.
Deceased Habibur Rahman Habib, 26, was the son of late Yakub Ali, a resident of Gobindarai Debottar Village under Idilpur Union in the upazila. He worked in Nahid Cotton Mill in Mirzapur Upazila of Tangail and had been living there in a rented house along with his wife.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Habib had an altercation with one of his colleagues recently.
Following this, he was stabbed to death at around 10pm on Sunday while returning home from the cotton mill.  
The deceased's mother lodged a murder case with Mirzapur PS in this connection.
Following this, police arrested three people on suspicion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers dream of bumper potato production at Patharghata
Three murdered in three districts
Two pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines in Cumilla
68 detained on different charges in seven districts
Baleshwar River in Pirojpur faces existential threat
Gold smuggler held at Ukhiya
Sweet potato farming popular in Bagha chars
Human chain formed in Patuakhali demanding justice for Mansura killing


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft