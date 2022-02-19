Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a local leader of Awami League (AL) have been murdered and eleven others injured in separate incidents in three districts- Meherpur, Kushtia and Gaibandha, in five days.

MEHERPUR: A man was killed and eight others were injured in a clash over a land dispute in Gangni Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Hogolbaria Village of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Sadek Ali, 60, son of Afiluddin, a resident of Hogolbaria Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak said a dispute over 15 bighas of land in between Sadek Ali and one Khairul Islam of the area was going on for long.

As a sequel to it, the followers of Khairul Islam attacked on Sadek Ali and his supporters in the morning, which left Sadek Ali dead on the spot and at least eight others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Meherpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Of the injured, three have been taken to Kushtia Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, the law enforcers recovered six sharp weapons and eight bamboo sticks from the scene, the OC added.

Superintendent of Police Rafiul Alam visited there after hearing the incident.

KUSHTIA: A local leader of AL in Bheramara Upazila of the district was killed while three others sustained bullet injuries after assailants fired at them on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Siddikur Rahman, general secretary of Ward No. 3 Unit of AL in Chandgram Union in the upazila.

The injured are being treated at Bheramara Upazila Health Complex and Kushtia General Hospital.

Bheramara PS OC Mojibur Rahman said Siddikur was working on his field in Charpara Village at around 9am with some farmers when the assailants fired at them, leaving them seriously injured. The assailants then fled away the scene.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bheramara Upazila Health Complex, where Siddikur was declared dead on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect the murder was the fallout of an old rivalry

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and efforts are going on to arrest the killers.

However, additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order situation, the OC added.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man of Sadullapur Upazila in the district was murdered in Mirzapur Upazila of Tangail on Sunday night.

Deceased Habibur Rahman Habib, 26, was the son of late Yakub Ali, a resident of Gobindarai Debottar Village under Idilpur Union in the upazila. He worked in Nahid Cotton Mill in Mirzapur Upazila of Tangail and had been living there in a rented house along with his wife.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Habib had an altercation with one of his colleagues recently.

Following this, he was stabbed to death at around 10pm on Sunday while returning home from the cotton mill.

The deceased's mother lodged a murder case with Mirzapur PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested three people on suspicion.

























