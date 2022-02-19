Two pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Feb 18: A mobile court here on Thursday fined two pharmacies Tk 2.25 lakh for selling date-expired and fake medicines in Daudkandi Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Daudkandi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kamrul Islam conducted a raid at JM Medicine and Popular Pharmacy in Gouripur Bus Stand area under the upazila and fined Tk 2.25 lakh and 25 thousand respectively.

UNO Kamrul Islam said the operation was carried out in the pharmacies based on the allegations that they were selling date-expired, fake and adulterate medicine.

Later, the medicines were destroyed in front of public, he added.


















