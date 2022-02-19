68 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 61 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Chattogram, Joypurhat, Kurigram, Patuakhali Bagerhat and Bhola, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 57 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from people from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.

Among the arrestees, nine had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders on Friday morning, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 28 people on various charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Tuesday.

Among the arrestees, 17 had arrest warrant, six were drug addicts and the rest were detained on various charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, DB Police arrested seven persons along with adulterated molasses from Bagha Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Rakib Ali, 43, Sumon Ali, 42, Manik Ali, 30, Masud Rana, 32, Biplob Hossain, 25, Abdul Mamun Ali, 27, and Babul Hossain, 25.

Superintendent of DB Police (SP) Masud Hossain in a press briefing said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive at a factory where adulterated molasses is produced in Arani Chakarpara Village, and arrested them.

He further said a total of 2,030 kilograms of adulterated molasses were seized from the factory.

However, legal steps against the arrested will be taken in this connection, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury's brother Amjad was arrested in a bank fraud case on Thursday night at Chattogram Airport as he allegedly tried to flee the country.

Immigration police at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport nabbed Amjad at around 10:30pm as he attempted to board a flight to Dubai defying the bar on his leaving Bangladesh, officials said on Friday.

Amjad was brought to Sitakunda Model Police Station (PS) after the arrest. He is now being interrogated, said Suman Banik, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sitakunda Model PS.

On July 17, 2016, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against BNP's Joint General Secretary Aslam, his wife Jamila Najnin Mowla, and his brothers Jashim and Amjad for defrauding AB Bank of Tk 325.74 crore.

On August 7, 2017, ACC's Deputy Director (DD) in Dhaka Md Mosharraf Hossain Mridha filed a charge-sheet in the case after investigation.

The ACC DD Sheikh Golam Mowla said that Aslam is currently in jail but all other accused in the case are out on bail. But the court has barred them from leaving the country, he said.

As many as 15 other cases are already registered against the two brothers, the DD added.

JOYPURHAT: Police arrested a member of inter-district motorcycle and auto-rickshaw thieves' gang on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Sabuj Islam, 24, son of Abdul Hamid of Dangapara Village in Khansama Village of Dinajpur District. He lived in Kalitala area of Bogura.

Joypurhat SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

He said a gang of motorcycle and auto-rickshaw thieves is very much active in Joypurhat, Bogura, Dinajpur and Naogaon districts.

However, an auto-rickshaw was theft from the Purba Bazar Mosque Road in the district town on Wednesday.

Following this, a team of the law enforcer led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Ziaur Rahman of Joypurhat Sadar PS arrested Sabuj along with the stolen auto-rickshaw after conducting a drive.

However, the arrested confessed of being involved in the gang during primary interrogation.

Necessary action will be taken against him in this connection, the SP added.

KURIGRAM: Six people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Rowmari and Chilmari upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested a fugitive criminal in Rowmari Upazila early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Momedul Islam, 43, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Pakhiura Madhyapara Village under Char Shoulmari Village in the upazila.

Rowmari PS OC (Investigation) MR Sayeed said Momedul is an fugitive convict in a case filed with Delduar PS of Tangail.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pakhiura area at around 1am and arrested him.

However, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday morning, the OC added.

Earlier, police arrested five people on charge of gambling from Chilmari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Mizu Mia, 39, son of late Majibar Rahman of Sarker Para, Md Nuruzzaman, 26, son of Md A Rashid of Kharkharia, Md Rashedul Islam, 47, son of late Akbar Ali of Shariferhat, Md Firoz, 37, son of Md Shah Jamal of Pashchim Kharkharia, and Hamidul Islam, 50, son of late Khamir Sheikh of Uttar Kharkharia area under Romna Model Union in the upazila.

Chilmari Model PS OC Md Anwarul Islam said on information, a tea of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jorgachh Natun Bazar area in Romna Model Union at night, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Chilmari Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday noon following a court order, the OC added.

PATUAKHALI: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with fake money from Galachipa Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Khokon alias Shawon alias Sagir, son of late Tofazzal alias Ratan Hawlader, a resident of Purba Baherchar area in Rangabali Upazila of the district.

Additional SP (ASP) Mahfuzur Rahman in a press conference at the SP office conference room at 2pm confirmed the matter.

He said Khokon has been involved in fake money business for long.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kathpatti area under Galachipa Municipality in the district, and arrested him along with fake notes of Tk 9.5 lakh.

A case was filed with Galachipa PS in this connection, the ASP added.

BAGERHAT: A fake policeman was arrested in the district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested person is Parvez Al Mamun, 40, son of SA Abdullah of Maheshwarpasha Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Khulna.

SP KM Ariful Haque confirmed the matter at a press briefing held at his office in the district town on Wednesday.

He said Parvez Mamun has been faking his identity as a policeman for long.

On information, a team of DB Police arrested him from the town on Tuesday noon.

The law enforcers also recovered a fake pistol and fake identity card from his possession.

After filing of a case with Bagerhat Model PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Wednesday noon, the SP added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A fake member of the ACC has been arrested by police in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested person is Mostafizur Rahman Sabuj, 24, son of Rafi Uddin, a resident of Char Kacchhapia Village under Char Manik Union in Char Fasson Upazila of the district. He was a student of Tazumuddin Government College.

Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain said Mostafizur Rahman Sabuj demanded extortion money to Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abul Hasan Rimon over mobile phone faking his identity as an official of the ACC on February 7 last.

Following this, Abul Hasan Rimon sent him Tk 20,000 through bkash on February 12.

As Sabuj demanded more money the following day, the upazila parishad vice-chairman lodged a complaint with Lalmohan PS.

Following the complaint, the law enforcers arrested Sabuj on Tuesday noon.

A case under the Digital Security Act has been filed against Sabuj with Lalmohan PS in this connection, the police official added.







