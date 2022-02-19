Video
Home Countryside

Baleshwar River in Pirojpur faces existential threat

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Ziaul Ahsan

The Baleshwar River under existential threat. photo: observer

The Baleshwar River under existential threat. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Feb 18: The existence of the Baleshwar River, known as life line of the district town, is under threat.
According to field sources, in the name of preventing erosion, the river is being filled up through dumping cement blocks.
The erosion prevention work is done under an unplanned development project. There is already navigability crisis in the river, for which boats and small water transports carrying food goods are being halted.
Only two decades back, the river was in strong current, and it would be used by passenger launches from  Bagerhat to Khulna. Professional fishers, seasonal and individual fishers would catch different fishes including hilsa and galda shrimp in the Baleshwar.
In a short time, the river has been in almost moribund condition. The river way via Bagerhat to Khulna in the north has been completely filled up. This winter its bed nearby the town has been a playing field for children.
To keep navigability normal and raise a town protection dam in the east of the river, Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Resources S M Rezaul Karim, MP,  and State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk visited the Baleshwar River and asked the Water Development Board (WDB) to make a development project and submit it for making a visible town protection and easy-travel dam.
Later WDB-Pirojpur submitted a project titled District Kheaghat area erosion protection project. But it was not approved, and later on an amended project of Tk 3.8 crore was approved.
Under this project, cement blocks are being dumped in the middle of the river. It drew the attention of local dwellers who requested the authorities concerned not to continue block-dumping in an unplanned manner. But due to the inaction by the authorities, the contractor is dumping  blocks  at night, it has been alleged.
Ferryghat Boatman Joynal Mia said, normally the river turns waterless in the dry and winter seasons, and it will dry out fully if blocks are dumped. The navigability crisis in the Baleshwar River has been created for raising bridge over it. It needs to dredge the river, he added.
River bank dweller and development activist Md Rafiqul Islam Panna said, due to unplanned block dumping, food-laden boats bound to food godowns are halted seriously.
Environment Journalist Shuvo Babu said, according to verdict of higher court, river is a lively entity; human livelihood, life-nature and biodiversities are deeply related to it; and the ancient history of this region is river-based; it is emergency to keep the river flow normal on the priority basis.
 Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Bashir Ahmed said, before adopting any project in any area, it is very necessary to survey its nature, society, economy and culture firstly.
But opinions of experts, general people and beneficiaries on this issue was not taken, he added.
WDB acts according to its own norms without giving importance to opinions from local administration and public representatives, he maintained.
WDB Executive Engineer Mahbub-e-Mawla Md Mehedi Hasan said, "We have submitted a draft project proposal to the ministry again for approval. If the allocation is higher, there will be many things to be done including river dredging. Besides, the town protection dam will be eye-catching."
But when asked about river filling under the project, he said, it is making not so harm to the river.


