Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Gold smuggler held at Ukhiya

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondent

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Feb 18: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man while smuggling gold in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The detained person is Korom Ali, 37, a resident of Moniaghona Village under Hoaikyang Union in Teknaf Upazila of the district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-15 conducted a drive in Palang Khali border at night and detained the accused, RAB-15 Commander Lt Col Khairul Islam said at a press briefing on Thursday noon.
He said a gold ornaments, six gold bars, 37 necklaces, 17 bangles, 35 pairs of earrings, 15 lockets, 12 nose rings and 16 finger rings and four SIM cards were seized from the possession of the accused.
The accused failed to submit any documents of the gold ornaments.
A case was filed against the arrested with Ukhiya Police Station in this connection, the RAB official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers dream of bumper potato production at Patharghata
Three murdered in three districts
Two pharmacies fined for selling expired medicines in Cumilla
68 detained on different charges in seven districts
Baleshwar River in Pirojpur faces existential threat
Gold smuggler held at Ukhiya
Sweet potato farming popular in Bagha chars
Human chain formed in Patuakhali demanding justice for Mansura killing


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft