Gold smuggler held at Ukhiya

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Feb 18: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man while smuggling gold in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The detained person is Korom Ali, 37, a resident of Moniaghona Village under Hoaikyang Union in Teknaf Upazila of the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-15 conducted a drive in Palang Khali border at night and detained the accused, RAB-15 Commander Lt Col Khairul Islam said at a press briefing on Thursday noon.

He said a gold ornaments, six gold bars, 37 necklaces, 17 bangles, 35 pairs of earrings, 15 lockets, 12 nose rings and 16 finger rings and four SIM cards were seized from the possession of the accused.

The accused failed to submit any documents of the gold ornaments.

A case was filed against the arrested with Ukhiya Police Station in this connection, the RAB official added.









