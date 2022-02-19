Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:57 AM
Home Countryside

Sweet potato farming popular in Bagha chars

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondent

A farmer taking care of his sweet potato field in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Feb 18: Huge char areas in Bagha Upazila of the district have been brought under sweet potato cultivation. According to field sources, the farming was favoured by fair weather. Since plantation of seed potatoes, the fair weather has been prevailing in the upazila. It might facilitate good yielding.
The sweet potato farming has gained popularity for cost-effective farming and good market prices.  
Growers are showing higher interest in cultivating this cash crop. If weather remains favourable till harvesting, they will get a bumper yield this season.
According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension, the farming target was fixed at around 50 hectares (ha). But it has exceeded the target.  Growers are always encouraged by field officials.
Mehedi Hasan of Kalidash Khali Village said, he farmed sweet potato on four bighas at a cost of Tk 30,000. He is expecting a bumper harvest.
Shafiullah Sultan, Bagha upazila agriculture officer, said sweet potato production has exceeded the farming target this year; bumper yield of sweet potato is expected if weather remains favourable.
In addition to local varieties, hybrid varieties of sweet potatoes have also been cultivated, he added.


