Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:57 AM
Human chain formed in Patuakhali demanding justice for Mansura killing

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Our Correspondent

PATUAKHALI, Feb 18: Hundreds of women of Auliyapur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district formed a human chain on Thursday demanding justice for the alleged killing of Mansura Akhter after rape.
The human chain was formed in front of Patuakhali Press Club in the district town at 10:30am.
Speakers of the human chain claimed Mansura's son-in-law Emdaul Islam left her senseless body after rape on February 13.
Locals rescued Mansura and took to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
The speakers also claimed Galachipa Police Station did not receive complaint the deceased's brother Belal Hossain wanted to file with.
Mansura, a resident of Auliapur Union under Patuakhali Sadar Upazila, was married in the neighbouring Amkhola Union.
The women also staged a demonstration at the end of an hour-long human chain demanding justice for Mansura's murder.
Belal said Emadul had tried to violate his sister once before.
On the day of the incident, Emadul found Mansura alone at home and killed her after rape. He, later, staged a drama of Mansura's committing suicide, Belal added.
Contacted Emadul over mobile phone, he said he was innocent. She might have committed suicide over an altercation with his mother-in-law.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahfuzur Rahman said an unnatural death case has been filed in this connection.
Legal action would be taken against the accused upon receiving the autopsy report, the ASP added.


