Five people found dead in four districts

Five people including two women and a schoolboy have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Narsingdi, Natore, Cox's Bazar and Barishal, in two days.

NARSINGDI: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Raipura and Monohardi upazilas of the district on Friday.

Police recovered the body of a woman from beside a railway line in Raipura Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bhairab Railway Police Station (PS) Mohammad Ali said locals spotted the body of the woman lying beside the railway line near Sapmara Bazar under Maheshpur Union in the upazila at dawn and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that the woman might have been crushed under the Dhaka-bound Titas Commuter Train.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a young man from Monohardi Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 25, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Hugoliapara Village under Ekduria Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monohardi PS Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after investigation in this connection.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a maize field in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fakir Chan, 55, son of late late Hatem Ali, a resident of Gopinathpur Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin said Fakir Chan was a tea stall owner. He closed his stall on Thursday night and left the place for home, but did not reach there. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body at a maize field in the area at around 9am on Friday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a newlywed woman from her father-in-law's house in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Roksana Akhter was the wife of Nur Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 2 Banur Baperkhil area under Palangkhali Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Hamid Manu of Ward No. 1 Ukhiyar Ghat area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Roksana got married with Nur Hossain, son of Jafar Ahmed, about a month back.

Later, members of her in-laws' family spotted the body of Roksana hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 10am on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Members of the deceased's in-laws' family claimed that Roksana committed suicide.

Meanwhile, her family members alleged that she might have been killed and later, her body was hung to cover the incident as suicide.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed confirmed the matter, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from Wazirpur Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Molla, 14, son of Shahid Molla, a resident of Purba Narayanpur Village under Guthia Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Purba Narayanpur Palli Union Institution High School in the area.

Police sources said the family members saw the body of Hridoy hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's mother alleged that someone might have killed her son and hanged the body from the ceiling. Banaripara PS OC Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.





















