Covid-19: One more person dies, 154 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 18: One more person died of and 154 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said all the deceased, a resident of Natore District, was found positive for the virus.

Some 40 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 154 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,288 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit declining trend compared to the previous day's 197.

Of the 154 new cases, 75 were detected in Pabna, followed by 25 in Rajshahi including 21 in the city, 22 in Sirajganj, 11 in Natore, eight in Bogura, six in Chapainawabganj, four in Naogaon and three in Joypurhat districts.

A total of 1,740 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 704 were from Bogura, 340 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 177 from Natore districts as one new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,09,591 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 837 new recoveries reported here during the time, the health director added.

























