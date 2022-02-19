Mosaic virus affects sweet pumpkin plants in Rangpur



A mosaic virus-affected sweet pumpkin field in Rangpur. photo: observer

Insecticides available in bazaars are not working. Local agriculture officials are advising weeding out the affected plants to protect others.

A visit to different chars in Gangachara found wide areas having pumpkin; due to sudden flood, most growers could not lift their sweet pumpkin in the last year; but they got profits in other years; and this year they have farmed it again; but their hope is set to go vain because of the mosaic disease.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of sweet pumpkin growers said, flowers and fruits are dropping down; leaves are turning yellowish; growing leaves are becoming faded.

Farmer Sahidar Rahman, his wife and children are living in Char Chhalapake of the Teesta River. He said, "I have turned beggar. My 2.5 acres of sweet pumpkin field was flooded in a day. Later on I re-farmed this land. Plants started growing up brightly. But suddenly plants are getting dried up. Medicine is not working"

Grower Nindu Mia of Purba Mahipur said, "My three acres of sweet pumpkin field was damaged by flood. Later on I took loan from NGO and re-cultivated it. But now the blossomed field is getting damaged again due to mosaic disease."

Grower Abul Mia said, he cannot protect his sweet pumpkin field by spraying insecticide from bazaars.

Contract Farmer Yusuf Ali at Gannarpar Char said, his three acres of sweet pumpkin field were damaged by flood; later on he sold his two cows at Tk 1.5 lakh, and the money was invested in re-farming; the fields grew well but was affected by mosaic virus.

According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, a total of 115 hectares (ha) of char lands have been brought under sweet pumpkin cultivation in different chars including Nohali, Kolkonda, Singimari, Ganarpar Char, Laxmitari, and Char Chhalapak.

Normally, the mosaic virus spreads from seed. Leaf hopper or small grasshopper assists in transmitting. Jab insect is its main carrier.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shariful Islam said, "We are advising growers to check the disease. This disease will be cured mostly if affected plants are lifted out from fields. It is virus disease. It can be transmitted from agriculture labourers and tools used in farming. So growers will have to remain alert."





















