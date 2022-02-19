Video
Immune system 'linked' to physical attractiveness

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 18: An extensive new study has found evidence that links physical attractiveness to the functioning of the immune system. While there are still numerous questions left to answer, the researchers suggest their findings show "a relationship between facial attractiveness and immune function is likely to exist."
Just how reliable that relationship is remains to be seen, however. The truth behind beauty is something scientists have been puzzling over since the discovery of evolution. Are social standards of attractiveness in any way affected by the gentle prodding of sexual selection, or is beauty well and truly in the eye of the beholder?
The answer is not as simple as choosing one side or the other. Even Charles Darwin, a renowned proponent of natural selection, didn't think beauty was a signal of better health or good genes. Universal constants of what we all might find to be beautiful have been a constant source of debate, with little consensus on what they might be (let alone if they even exist). Yet throughout history, all sorts of human cultures have deemed certain physical characteristics as attractive, while disregarding others.
While the notion of their being an objective standard of beauty remains contentious, some researchers propose that facial features considered to be attractive could actually be markers of good health, implying that our attraction to them might potentially benefit the survival of our offspring.
It's an intriguing idea in theory, but it lacks quality evidence. Against this backdrop, the authors of the current study say their research is the most rigorous on the topic to date. Their study included 159 young adults, whose pictures were rated for attractiveness by 492 people in online surveys. After the participants' headshots were taken, each individual also had a series of tests done to assess the state of their immune system, the level of inflammation in their body, and their self-reported health.
When analyzing the findings, the authors found that people whose faces were seen as attractive had relatively healthier immune function, especially in regards to bacterial immunity. Interestingly, there was no link between higher inflammation and attractiveness among participants. This could suggest facial attractiveness is a better proxy for a high-functioning immune system than signs of acute sickness.
In short, the primary function of facial attractiveness might have less to do with avoiding a sick mate than avoiding a mate who can impact the health of your future offspring - hypothetically speaking, at least. The study also happened to reveal some interesting sex differences. Men, for instance, were more likely to be deemed attractive if their natural killer cells were high-functioning. These cells are crucial in clearing the body of viral infections.
�SCIENCE ALERT


