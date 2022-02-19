Putin to oversee Russia missile drills

MOSCOW, Feb 18: President Vladimir Putin will on Saturday oversee military drills involving Russian "strategic forces" which will include ballistic and cruise missile launches, the defence ministry said.

News of the drills come as Russia announces the pullback of troops from around Ukraine, a force that had driven concerns in the West -- particularly Washington -- that Moscow was planning an imminent attack. Putin will preside over "a planned exercise of strategic deterrence forces... during which ballistic and cruise missiles will be launched," the defence ministry said Friday.

The air force, units of the southern military district, as well as the northern and Black Sea fleets would be involved, it said. The Kremlin told reporters that the launch of ballistic missiles was a "fairly regular training process".

"All the details have been made public in advance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, dismissing any question or concerns on the drills. Tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine and European security have been made worse by large-scale military exercises near Kyiv's borders and also in Belarus.

Even though Russia has announced that some of its troops have been pulled back and returned to permanent bases, the West says it has seen no meaningful withdrawal. Ukraine and rebels in the east of the country who have Moscow's backing have been trading accusations over an uptick in shelling between separatist and government-controlled territory.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. believes Russia could launch an attack "any time" and also said he still had seen no sign of the promised Russian pullback. He will hold a call Friday with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Even as Russia claimed to be pulling back troops from extensive military exercises that had sparked fears of invasion, the Kremlin sent a reminder to the world that it has one of the world's biggest nuclear arsenals, by announcing drills of its nuclear forces for the weekend. The muscle-flexing overshadowed Russian offers this week of continued diplomacy to defuse the Ukraine crisis.

NATO allies are also flexing their might, beefing up military forces around eastern Europe, but insist the actions are purely defensive and to show unity in the face of Russian threats.

The U.S. announced the $6 billion sale of 250 tanks to Poland, a NATO member that has been occupied or attacked by Russia over past centuries. Announcing the deal, Austin said Russia's military buildup had only reinvigorated NATO instead of cowing it, as Moscow had hoped.

Meanwhile, Biden will speak with European leaders on Friday as Washington intensifies its diplomatic efforts in the face of what it calls an increasingly likely Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Kamala Harris met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, expressing concern amid the build-up and vowing to stay in close contact with NATO and U.S. allies.

"We feel very strongly about and will always be committed to the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty," Harris told reporters. "We remain of course supportive of diplomacy as it relates to the dialogue and discussions we've had with Russia, but we are also committed to taking corrective actions."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also address the conference on Friday, one day after his unexpected address to the United Nations Security Council in which he warned that Russia was planning an attack on neighboring Ukraine within days.

Blinken also agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week as long as Russia has not invaded first. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke with his Russian counterpart on Friday, the Pentagon said in a statement. REUTERS













