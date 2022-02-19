Video
How Ukraine conflict could reshape Europe’s Russia reliance

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS, Feb 18: Europe relies on Russia's natural gas to help heat millions of homes, generate electricity and power factories. With Russian troops massed along Ukraine's border, the Continent's heavy dependence on Russia is limiting its diplomatic options and threatening to throw its energy supplies into turmoil.
If the flow of gas is interrupted, either as collateral damage from warfare or as a negotiating tactic by President Vladimir Putin of Russia, experts worry that already high prices in a constantly shifting global market could skyrocket. Businesses may be forced to temporarily close, and if cutoffs persist, households already facing higher utility bills this winter could feel even more pain.
Analysts and industry executives are skeptical that Putin would cut off gas, in part because of how important gas exports are to his country's economy. But the tensions come at a pivotal time for many European nations that have turned to natural gas to help them bridge their transitions from fossil fuels to wind, solar and other cleaner sources.
Diplomatic proposals to counter Russia's buildup center on sanctions that could limit energy trade. That could throw billions in investments and oil and gas contracts into jeopardy, especially for countries, including Germany and Italy, that rely on Russian gas more than others.
Germany, which is at the center of the diplomatic standoff, is Moscow's most important customer. The bulk of the gas to Germany flows directly from Russia through a large pipeline in the Baltic Sea known as Nord Stream. A second pipeline, Nord Stream 2, was recently completed at a cost of $11 billion.
Fuel has yet to flow through Nord Stream 2. U.S. lawmakers in recent months have called for blocking its opening, as critics warn that the new pipeline could allow Moscow to wield greater influence over the Continent and starve Ukraine of transit fees through its existing pipeline network that are crucial to Kyiv's economy.
President Joe Biden has said Nord Stream 2 will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine. But in an indication of how the politics and business of energy are intertwined, the pipeline's operating company is chaired by a former German chancellor, Gerhard Schrder.
Several large pipelines bring Russian gas into Europe, where it flows through a vast interconnected network. The amount of gas crossing Ukraine has declined sharply over the past decade, though it remains an important route. Other conduits are the Yamal pipeline through Poland and TurkStream, which feeds Turkey but also brings gas into Southern Europe. In 2021, 38 percent of the natural gas used by the European Union came from Russia, according to Bruegel, a research organization. Some countries, like Poland and Lithuania, have been gradually reducing their reliance on Russian gas. For others, the dependency has been steadily growing.    -NYT



