People lay flowers and symbolic paper angels as they pay a tribute at the Maidan activists memorial also called the "Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred", referring to the people killed during the anti-government demonstration of 2014, during a memorial event near the Independence Square, in Kyiv on February 18, 2022. Ukraine marksthe eighth anniversary of the bloody end to the revolution that ousted Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovych and in which nearly 100 people were killed, most of them between February 18 and February 20, 2014. photo : AFP