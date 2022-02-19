Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

People lay flowers and symbolic paper angels as they pay a tribute at the Maidan activists memorial

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

People lay flowers and symbolic paper angels as they pay a tribute at the Maidan activists memorial

People lay flowers and symbolic paper angels as they pay a tribute at the Maidan activists memorial

People lay flowers and symbolic paper angels as they pay a tribute at the Maidan activists memorial also called the "Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred", referring to the people killed during the anti-government demonstration of 2014, during a memorial event near the Independence Square, in Kyiv on February 18, 2022. Ukraine marksthe eighth anniversary of the bloody end to the revolution that ousted Russian-backed president Viktor Yanukovych and in which nearly 100 people were killed, most of them between February 18 and February 20, 2014.    photo : AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How Ukraine conflict could reshape Europe’s Russia reliance
People lay flowers and symbolic paper angels as they pay a tribute at the Maidan activists memorial
X-ray space telescope shares first glimpse of cosmos
28,000 Saudi women apply for 30 train driver jobs
Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous
RCC terms fire fighting truck procurement contract as blatant lie
22nd founding anniversary of Jayadhani
Basic training on journalism organised by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB)


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft