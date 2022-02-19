X-ray space telescope shares first glimpse of cosmos

Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:56 AM
Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

AWASHINGTON, Feb 18:  New telescope designed to peer into the twisted X-ray Universe has just sent back its first-ever imaging data. The Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), a joint project between NASA and the Italian Space Agency, fixed its gaze on one of the most famous explosions in the Milky Way: Cassiopeia A.
Located 11,000 light-years away, it's the expanding remnant of a star thought to have been observed exploding in the 1690s, and it's one of the most well-studied objects in the Milky Way, for good reason - it has provided some invaluable insight into supernovae.
Cassiopeia A emits light in multiple wavelengths, including radio, optical, and, of course, X-rays. In fact, the first science image from another of NASA's X-ray observatories, Chandra, was also Cassiopeia A.
There's a lot going on in Cassiopeia A. Before it died, the precursor star was a massive object that, as it ran out of fuel, became unstable, ejecting its outer layers to create a cloud of circumstellar material. When the supernova finally did take place, therefore, the shock wave was not entering pristine space, but a relatively dense cloud.
The shocks and magnetic fields that emerge from this intense environment can create synchrotrons that accelerate electrons, generating high-energy X-radiation. Chandra has performed fascinating probes; combining Chandra data with light in other wavelengths, for example, has allowed astronomers to map the different elements in Cassiopeia A that were spewed out during the giant explosion.
IXPE is designed specifically to study the way X-rays are polarized. When light is emitted from a source, its waves are oriented in all directions. When that light encounters a medium, that can change. Passing through gas, for instance, can absorb some orientations. Bouncing off things can also alter the orientation of some wavelengths. We call this effect polarization. For an object such as Cassiopeia A, detailed polarization data will tell us more about the environment inside the supernova remnant. It will reveal more information about how light is being absorbed and reflected, and the tangle of magnetic fields produced by a supernova.    -SCIENCE ALERT


