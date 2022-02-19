Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:56 AM
Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

PARIS, Feb 18: The two lifelong friends from Florida never sought the limelight, but then they built a multi-million-dollar empire selling digital art and people wanted to know who they were.
Under the pseudonyms "Gargamel" and "Gordon Goner", they created the "Bored Ape Yacht Club", a collection of 10,000 cartoons of apes with various hairstyles and outfits.
They sell these images as digital tokens (NFTs), and it is now hard to get one for less than $280,000, thanks partly to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Paris Hilton to Serena Williams.
US news outlet BuzzFeed did some sleuthing earlier this month and uncovered their true identities -- sparking an outpouring of anger among fans on social media.
"Doxing is wack, putting people at risk," wrote one Twitter user, employing internet slang for identifying someone against their will.
The story has refocused attention on anonymity in the world of cryptocurrencies.
While the creators of the "Bored Apes" may like to hide in the crypto world, they are owners of a business called Yuga Labs, so they have to follow all the usual rules of company filings, including providing named beneficiaries.
"Using a pseudonym does not make you anonymous," says Alexander Stachtenko, a cryptocurrency expert for the firm KPMG.
It is unclear why the Bored Apes founders wanted to stay anonymous -- they had given several interviews under their pseudonyms.
Critics say anyone making money from NFTs would be wise to seek anonymity as what they are selling is worthless.
Fans though revel in being part of a community where NFT ownership is often a gateway to games and other perks.
Either way, anyone making serious wealth in this field has obvious reasons to stay under the radar.
"I don't need the public in crypto to know who I am, what I look like, my origins," says a creator who goes by the name "Owl of Moistness".
"I don't want to run the risk of having people rob me, or harm my family."
He co-founded Yield Guild Games, a startup focused on NFT video games in the Philippines, where the NFT craze has taken hold across the population.    -AFP


