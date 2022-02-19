Video
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:55 AM
Maguire denies reports of Ronaldo rift at Man Utd

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

LONDON, FEB 18: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has denied reports of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo as the club battle to end the season in the Premier League's top four.
Maguire has been well below his best this season and it has been reported the United skipper feels undermined by Ronaldo's influence, with his continued role as captain questioned.
United forward Marcus Rashford dismissed talk of a dressing room divide involving Ronaldo earlier this week and Maguire has rejected the latest reports.
"I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another," he posted on Twitter on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Leeds.
"Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We're united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."
United's 2-0 win against Brighton on Tuesday lifted them back into fourth place in the English top-flight -- the top four teams all qualify for next season's Champions League.
But the club, under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, face a tough battle, with a number of other sides also in the mix, most of whom have games in hand.
Rangnick has reportedly added to the tension between Maguire and Ronaldo by asking the former Juventus and Real Madrid star to mentor United's younger players.
Maguire is said to believe that request has undermined his position as captain, leaving him marginalised.
Ronaldo was vocal in his support of Maguire after returning for his second spell at United in August, but his backing is reported to have waned as the season has gone on.
The two players are believed to have spoken to Rangnick about the possibility of Ronaldo taking the captain's armband so Maguire can focus on improving his erratic form.
But the England centre-back is understood to be concerned about the prospect of losing the captaincy permanently.     -AFP


