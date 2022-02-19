Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 6:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Djokovic ready to play "better than ever"

Published : Saturday, 19 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic greets a child during a visit to the Serbian pavillion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, on February 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic greets a child during a visit to the Serbian pavillion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, on February 17, 2022. photo: AFP

BELGRADE, FEB 18: Novak Djokovic said he was ready to "play better than ever" on the eve of his return to tennis, a month after being deported from Australia over Covid-19 vaccination issues.
The 34-year old admitted that the fiasco might have left a mark, but that he is aiming for glory again.
"I can't say that things will be the same when I return to the court .. but there is an additional reason to play better than ever," he told Serbian public broadcaster RTS on Thursday.
The world number one set out his ambition to play big tournaments, while admitting that his participation does not lie solely with him.
"It will depend on the countries where the tournaments will be held, I will be ready and want to continue my career," said Djokovic.
The Serb also admitted that he has the 2024 Paris Olympics in sight, with an ambition for the single big title he hasn't yet managed to win.
"I want, I am preparing and planning to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris and represent Serbia," he said.
Djokovic's wishes might collide with the rules once again, as most countries oblige athletes to be vaccinated, but his stance on receiving the jab have not changed at the moment.
"As a professional athlete, I triple-check everything that enters my body and how it affects me. If something changes for half percent, I feel it," he said.
Djokovic, however, again rejected accusations of being opposed to vaccines.
"I don't like to be associated with certain initiatives or communities. I never said I belong to any initiative," he said.
"I keep an open mind ... Everything is possible in life, we will see how the situation will evolve, but at the moment I decided not to do it (get vaccinated)".
Djokovic said he received a "supportive" text message from Daniil Medvedev just 45 minutes after the Russian lost the Austalian Open final to Rafael Nadal last month.
Nadal won a record 21st Grand Slam title to break a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.
The Serb added he appreciated the support he received from several players while being detained in Australia, especially highlighting the unusual solidarity from a man with whom he would usually trade insults.
"(Nick) Kyrgios surpised me the most because we had our missunderstandings in the past," Djokovic said.
"I thanked him and other players who stood with me -- Medvedev, (Alexander) Zverev and plenty of female players like Alize Cornet".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spurs face acid test at ManC as Man Utd brace for Leeds cauldron
Maguire denies reports of Ronaldo rift at Man Utd
Rangers win 4-2 in Dortmund to take grip on Europa League last-16 spot
Djokovic ready to play "better than ever"
Rangers stun Dortmund as Barca and Napoli draw in Europa League
India concede five-match series in women's ODI against NZ
SA in trouble as NZ dominate 1st Test
U-18 women's booters win friendly match


Latest News
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Govt filing ‘false’ cases against BNP leaders again: Fakhrul
Comilla clinch third BPL title
Russia has 190,000 troops near Ukraine, says US
BCL leader involved in Satkania Boidder Bari fire: Rana Dasgupta
Clear interpretation of languages, expressions important during pandemic: FM
BNP-Jamaat's 2001-06 misrule leaves Bangladesh 50 years behind: Joy
Jamaat secretary general sent to jail
BNP demands formation of EC under neutral govt
Narine show powers Comilla to 151-9 in BPL final
Most Read News
Bangladesh Students’ Right Council forms a human chain
BPL: Jacks scores most runs, Mustafizur bags most wickets
Primary schools to reopen from March 1
Police arrest two leaders of Canada trucker convoy
Maj Gen. Md Shafeenul Islam, Director General of the BGB
Shane McDermott appointed Bangladesh fielding coach
Blinken, Lavrov to meet next week if no Ukraine invasion: US
Bangladesh records 24 more Covid-19 deaths
38 get death penalty over 2008 bombings in India
No need for allied forces on Ukraine's territory: president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft